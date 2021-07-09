- Video: Isaac Okoro looks absolutely shredded while training in boxing class with fellow Cavs youngsters
- Updated: July 9, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers youngster Isaac Okoro didn’t have the most spectacular season during the 2020-21 campaign, but the 20-year-old did show many signs of promise as the season went on.
He was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie Second Team in June.
The Auburn University product is surely hoping to improve as he gets ready for his second NBA season, and on Friday, the Cavaliers released a video showcasing Okoro and other players on the team participating in a boxing class.
From the video, it looks like Okoro is already working on adding some muscle to his frame.
Float like a 🦋 Sting like a 🐝 pic.twitter.com/BMoLtVt9wv
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) July 9, 2021
Okoro, the fifth overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, averaged 9.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 42.0 percent from the field and 29.0 percent from 3-point range during his rookie season. He also flashed elite defensive potential throughout the season.
His best stretch of the season came during the month of May, when he averaged 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in nine games.
With one year of professional basketball under his belt, Okoro will surely be hoping to help the Cavaliers improve on their 22-50 record.
