Report: Cavs are ‘definitely looking into’ moving up to No. 1 overall pick

After landing the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly serious about moving up two slots.

“A report from ESPN on Wednesday tabbed Cleveland, Houston, New Orleans and Oklahoma City as teams making ‘overtures’ to evaluate what it would cost to trade for No. 1,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “Even though this is considered ‘smokescreen season’ around the NBA, sources tell Cleveland.com the Cavs are ‘definitely looking into it.'”

It is too early to tell if the Cavs are indeed set on trying to nab the No. 1 pick from the Detroit Pistons.

But it could certainly look to do so if the front office is enticed by the opportunity to acquire Oklahoma State University’s Cade Cunningham, the prospect most draft big boards tab as the No. 1 overall selection in this year’s draft.

However, such a trade could come with a heavy price. According to Fedor, an NBA executive believes that for the Pistons to agree to a trade, Cleveland would have to offer several assets.

“It would be similar to what Boston and Philly (Philadelphia 76ers) did a few years ago,” another exec explained. “Probably No. 3 and an unprotected future first, maybe even one of the young guys (Collin Sexton, Darius Garland or Isaac Okoro) drafted recently.”

If the Cavs decided to stay in their current position in the draft, it would be clear that they see one prospect as a clear franchise-altering player.