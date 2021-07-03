Report: Brooklyn Nets are at the top of Kevin Love’s list if he’s bought out

The Brooklyn Nets are the NBA’s newest and arguably best superteam, but by no means are they done adding pieces.

Apparently, they may add yet another former All-Star this offseason.

Source tells me Kevin Love and Kevin Durant will be rooming together during Olympic training camp in Las Vegas. Also adds that the Nets are at the top of Love’s list in the event he is bought out. — Erik Slater (@erikslaterNR) July 3, 2021

Two years ago, Brooklyn acquired former MVP Kevin Durant and former Cleveland Cavaliers star Kyrie Irving in order to become the Eastern Conference’s newest title contender.

When it then traded for James Harden, another former MVP, people predicted utter dominance.

The Nets then went even further, adding LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin, both of whom have made the All-Star team multiple times.

Unfortunately, Aldridge was forced to abruptly retire due to an irregular heartbeat. He was slated to be the team’s starting center.

The Cavs have been rumored to be looking to move on from Love for some time now. He could potentially provide the same type of service as Aldridge for a Nets team that failed to get past the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Despite being riddled with injuries in recent season, the former University of California, Los Angeles standout is still an adept rebounder and outside shooter.

Plus, Love would give the Nets another player who has championship experience, and it wouldn’t hurt that he played with Irving for four seasons in Cleveland.