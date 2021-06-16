Taurean Prince expresses shock over Kevin Durant’s All-NBA snub after dominant playoff performance

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant had a historic performance on Tuesday, as the Nets won a crucial Game 5 of their second-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

His performance, which included 49 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and two blocks while playing every single minute of the game, left Cleveland Cavaliers forward Taurean Prince wondering why he didn’t make any of the three All-NBA teams.

Bro lol, hooooowwwww doesn’t Easy$ make an all NBA team ???????? — TP (@taureanprince) June 16, 2021

Durant’s exclusion from the teams is likely because he played a little less than half of the season, only appearing in 35 regular season games. He averaged 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

Durant has been named All-NBA nine times. He’s averaging 27.0, points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game throughout his career.

The former MVP will look to help the Nets close their series out against the Bucks. The two teams face off once again on Thursday for Game 6.