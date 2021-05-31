- Rip Hamilton reacts to ESPN reliving LeBron James leading Cavs over Pistons in historic Game 5
Rip Hamilton reacts to ESPN reliving LeBron James leading Cavs over Pistons in historic Game 5
- Updated: May 31, 2021
Former Detroit Pistons guard Richard “Rip” Hamilton reacted to it being the 14-year anniversary of LeBron James’ amazing Game 5 against the Pistons in the Eastern Conference Finals.
James scored 25 straight points for the Cleveland Cavaliers to help lead them to a 109-107 victory.
Hamilton commented on Instagram to show his appreciation of James’ performance.
Back in 2017, Hamilton shared what James’ Game 5 reminded him of during his career.
“We thought we were the best defensive team in the NBA,” Hamilton said. “I can remember when we played against LeBron James his rookie year, me and Tayshaun [Prince] said to ourselves, ‘When LeBron James figures it out, we’re going to be in trouble.’
“So when LeBron James scored those 25 straight points, it kind of reminded me of Micahel Jordan in 1991, with him going against the Pistons all those years, and the year he got over the hump and beat them was similar to when LeBron scored the 25 straight points and beat us. We felt like we were in trouble — for not just that year, but years to come.”
The Cavs went on to win the series, but they eventually lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals.
James has gone on to have a Hall of Fame career, and he’s won four NBA titles. Now with the Los Angeles Lakers, James is looking to capture his fifth title in this year’s playoffs.
