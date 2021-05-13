Report: Multiple people in Cavs organization ‘wondering’ if Kevin Love can ever get back to player he once was

The injury struggles of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love have taken such a toll that there are some who believe that he may never be able to get back to being the player that he once was.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com looked at how the Cavaliers are approaching the end of what’s become another disappointing campaign, with Love’s future being one question mark for the future.

“Sources say Love hasn’t been right for a while now — even though he’s tried to battle through,” Fedor wrote. “Physically, he’s not close to the player he was at the beginning of the season, when he came in with a fresh mind, feeling like he was in the best shape — physically and mentally — in years. Love’s calf has been bothering him. Same with his Achilles. He’s been off-balance, out of rhythm and tentative. His lackluster play at the end of this season has a few in the organization wondering if he can ever get it back.”

During Love’s first four years with the Cavaliers, the team reached the NBA Finals every year and captured the league title in 2016.

However, since the departure of LeBron James in 2018, the team has floundered, and the combination of injuries to Love and questions about his motivation has come into play.

The Cavaliers have reportedly made an effort to trade Love, though his massive contract and injury history have either resulted in silence or offers of little in return.

The 32-year-old Love has two years left on his current deal, with next season serving as a crucial test to see if the veteran can remain healthy and help the Cavs get back into playoff contention.

For now, the Cavaliers are simply looking to put an end to the 2020-21 campaign, which has two games remaining on the schedule.