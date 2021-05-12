Celtics release lengthy injury report for Wednesday’s matchup vs. Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers have yet to win their first game of the month of May, but they may have a solid chance to get that win on Wednesday night.

The Cavs are facing the Boston Celtics, a team that has been severely bitten by the injury bug as of late. The Celtics released a lengthy injury report prior to Wednesday’s tilt.

Celtics injury report for tonight's game at Cleveland: Jaylen Brown – Left Scapholunate Ligament Tear – OUT

Marcus Smart – Right Calf Contusion – OUT

Kemba Walker – Left Knee Injury Management – OUT

Robert Williams – Left Foot Turf Toe – OUT — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 12, 2021

Of course, star Jaylen Brown was ruled out for the rest of the season recently.

As for Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart and Robert Williams, all three players are important members of the Celtics lineup. Surely, the team is hoping that it will get the majority of its injured players back before the postseason begins.

At the moment, the Celtics are slotted into the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. If they remain in that spot, or fall any lower, they will have to participate in the play-in tournament to enter the playoffs.

As for the Cavs, they’ve dealt with a number of injuries to key players throughout the season. That’s just one of the reasons why they’re 21-48 on the season and headed for yet another lottery pick in this year’s upcoming draft.