Video: Luka Doncic ejected for aggressively striking Collin Sexton in the groin area

- Updated: May 9, 2021
Early in the third quarter of Sunday’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic was ejected for an unsportsmanlike act.
Luka gets ejected for hitting Collin Sexton 😳 pic.twitter.com/op2KXrPAdT
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 10, 2021
The Cavs were already trailing at the half, and even without their superstar, the Mavs were able to extend their lead.
Cleveland is tied with the Orlando Magic for the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference. The team is shorthanded, as it is without Darius Garland and several other key rotation players.
The Mavs, meanwhile, are looking to avoid having to win the play-in tournament in order to reach the postseason.
They are currently in fifth place in the Western Conference at just a half-game ahead of the sixth-place Portland Trail Blazers and two full games ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers.
