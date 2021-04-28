- Report: Cavs officially sign promising young guard Jeremiah Martin to 2-way contract
Report: Cavs officially sign promising young guard Jeremiah Martin to 2-way contract
- Updated: April 28, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially signed guard Jeremiah Martin.
The Cavaliers have officially signed point guard Jeremiah Martin to his two-way contract, source tells @HoopsRumors.
— JD Shaw (@JShawNBA) April 28, 2021
Martin, 24, is known for his stellar defense on the court.
The Cavs’ two star guards in Collin Sexton and Darius Garland specialize in putting up buckets. Both youngsters are sizzling in the scoring department this year.
Getting a dynamic guard in Martin will improve the team’s line of attack. The guard gathered 7.1 points and 2.0 assists per contest with the Brooklyn Nets last season.
It will be interesting to see the course of the Cavaliers’ final few regular season games. The team is caught up between being a lottery squad and contender for the final play-in spot.
The Cavs hold a 21-40 record and are the No. 13 seed in the Eastern Conference this season. They take on the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.
