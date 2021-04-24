Kevin Love says J.B. Bickerstaff has told him to take 3-pointers and ‘motherf—–g make them’

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is no stranger to taking 3-pointers, and he indicated that Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff offered some profane encouragement to make them.

Love has connected on 36.9 percent of his 3-pointers during his career, and says he was pushed by Bickerstaff to make as many as he can during his time on the court.

“J.B. had basically come to me and asked me to not only get the shots up, but, mother—— make them,” Love said with a wry smile. “I just think it’s a luxury to have somebody that can shoot the ball out there and can shoot it at a high clip. I need those numbers to start trending up.”

For the 2020-21 season, Love’s 3-point shooting percentage has dipped to 33.3 percent, though he’s missed most of this season due to injury.

Love would give the struggling Cavaliers a major weapon if he can again start knocking down 3-pointers with greater frequency.

Having played in the Cavaliers’ last 12 games, Love hasn’t been shy about launching shots from long range, but it’s clear that he’s still shaking off the rust from being on the sidelines for so long.

By the start of next season, Love will be 33 years old. His recent injury-plagued campaigns have stalled the Cavs’ rebuilding efforts, but if he’s able to once again start hitting 3-pointers with greater frequency, the team may finally start moving up.