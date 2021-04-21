Report: J.B. Bickerstaff to miss Cavs game vs. Bulls for unknown personal reasons

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff will miss Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls due to personal reasons, the team announced.

Bickerstaff is expected to return to the team for Friday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Bickerstaff is in his first full season as Cleveland’s head coach.

While the Cavs have fallen out of the playoff picture, they are 20-37 this season after winning just 19 games all of last season.

Bickerstaff was not happy with his team following Monday’s loss to the Detroit Pistons, as he said that his team needs to “grow up.”

Cleveland will look to pick up a win with Cavs assistant coach Greg Buckner filling in for Bickerstaff on Wednesday.