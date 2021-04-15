- Darius Garland provides incredibly positive outlook on Cavs ‘playoff push’ after victory over Hornets
- Report: Dan Gilbert purchases Gordon Gund’s minority share in Cavs franchise
- Report: Cavs signing Lamar Stevens to multiyear contract
- Report: Larry Nance Jr. and Jarrett Allen set to return for Cavs in Wednesday’s game vs. Hornets
- Report: Larry Nance Jr. and Jarrett Allen make major strides in returning from injury for Cavs
- Kevin Love reacts with honor to Mark Price congratulating for passing him in Cavs history books
- Report: Cavs could be without Collin Sexton and Darius Garland vs. Pelicans
- Report: Larry Nance Jr. and Jarrett Allen could return to play on Wednesday vs. Hornets
- Report: Cavs signing promising young forward to 10-day contract
- Draymond Green opens up on what what really happened with Kevin Durant after Warriors lost 2016 finals
Darius Garland provides incredibly positive outlook on Cavs ‘playoff push’ after victory over Hornets
- Updated: April 15, 2021
Second-year guard Darius Garland expressed enthusiasm about the future of the Cleveland Cavaliers after the team’s 103-90 road win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.
“This is just a little glimpse,” Garland said. “I think we have a lot in store. We’re just getting started. Probably going to see the best basketball that you’ve seen all year from us. Just getting everybody back and locked in and try to make this playoff push.”
The performance helped improve the Cavaliers’ season record to 20-34, a win total that pushed the Cavs over the frustrating threshold of 19 victories in each of the last two years.
Garland was a big part of the win over the Hornets, finishing with 17 points, seven assists and four rebounds, as well as a steal and a block on the night.
The assists by Garland were part of a total of 27 for the Cavs on 37 made field goals, offering a hint of improved ball movement by the team.
The Cavaliers won without having Collin Sexton in the lineup, but still face an uphill battle to reach the postseason. They need to make up a large amount of ground in a month, which may not give them enough time to achieve Garland’s vision.
However, having a healthy roster down the stretch could make a major difference for the Cavaliers during that push.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login