Darius Garland provides incredibly positive outlook on Cavs ‘playoff push’ after victory over Hornets

Second-year guard Darius Garland expressed enthusiasm about the future of the Cleveland Cavaliers after the team’s 103-90 road win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

“This is just a little glimpse,” Garland said. “I think we have a lot in store. We’re just getting started. Probably going to see the best basketball that you’ve seen all year from us. Just getting everybody back and locked in and try to make this playoff push.”

The performance helped improve the Cavaliers’ season record to 20-34, a win total that pushed the Cavs over the frustrating threshold of 19 victories in each of the last two years.

Garland was a big part of the win over the Hornets, finishing with 17 points, seven assists and four rebounds, as well as a steal and a block on the night.

The assists by Garland were part of a total of 27 for the Cavs on 37 made field goals, offering a hint of improved ball movement by the team.

The Cavaliers won without having Collin Sexton in the lineup, but still face an uphill battle to reach the postseason. They need to make up a large amount of ground in a month, which may not give them enough time to achieve Garland’s vision.

However, having a healthy roster down the stretch could make a major difference for the Cavaliers during that push.