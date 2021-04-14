Report: Larry Nance Jr. and Jarrett Allen set to return for Cavs in Wednesday’s game vs. Hornets

A new report indicates that both Larry Nance Jr. and Jarrett Allen are expected to be back on the court for the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Wednesday game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported that the fact that both Nance and Allen took part in the Cavs’ Tuesday practice appears to point to them being officially cleared to play.

“Sources tell cleveland.com that both Jarrett Allen and Larry Nance Jr. will play in Wednesday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets,” Fedor wrote. “Nance and Allen practiced Tuesday afternoon — the final step before clearance.”

Nance has been out because of a mystery illness that not only left him bedridden, but also led to him losing nearly 20 pounds.

Allen’s issue was a concussion he sustained during the Cavaliers’ March 26 game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The return of the two players is a welcome sight for a Cavaliers team that’s dropped four of their six games in the month of April, including back-to-back losses over the weekend.

The Cavaliers enter their game against the Hornets with a 19-34 mark, the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference.