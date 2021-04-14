- Report: Larry Nance Jr. and Jarrett Allen set to return for Cavs in Wednesday’s game vs. Hornets
- Report: Larry Nance Jr. and Jarrett Allen make major strides in returning from injury for Cavs
- Kevin Love reacts with honor to Mark Price congratulating for passing him in Cavs history books
- Report: Cavs could be without Collin Sexton and Darius Garland vs. Pelicans
- Report: Larry Nance Jr. and Jarrett Allen could return to play on Wednesday vs. Hornets
- Report: Cavs signing promising young forward to 10-day contract
- Draymond Green opens up on what what really happened with Kevin Durant after Warriors lost 2016 finals
- Report: Larry Nance Jr. has lost nearly 20 pounds due to mysterious illness
- Report: Larry Nance Jr.’s mystery illness caused ‘rapid weight loss’ and left him bedridden
- Isaac Okoro reacts to ‘blessing’ of Jimmy Butler saying his potential is ‘out of this world’
Report: Larry Nance Jr. and Jarrett Allen set to return for Cavs in Wednesday’s game vs. Hornets
- Updated: April 14, 2021
A new report indicates that both Larry Nance Jr. and Jarrett Allen are expected to be back on the court for the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Wednesday game against the Charlotte Hornets.
Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported that the fact that both Nance and Allen took part in the Cavs’ Tuesday practice appears to point to them being officially cleared to play.
“Sources tell cleveland.com that both Jarrett Allen and Larry Nance Jr. will play in Wednesday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets,” Fedor wrote. “Nance and Allen practiced Tuesday afternoon — the final step before clearance.”
Nance has been out because of a mystery illness that not only left him bedridden, but also led to him losing nearly 20 pounds.
Allen’s issue was a concussion he sustained during the Cavaliers’ March 26 game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The return of the two players is a welcome sight for a Cavaliers team that’s dropped four of their six games in the month of April, including back-to-back losses over the weekend.
The Cavaliers enter their game against the Hornets with a 19-34 mark, the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login