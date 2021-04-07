- Kevin Love dedicates touching social media tribute to Spurs star DeMar DeRozan
Kevin Love dedicates touching social media tribute to Spurs star DeMar DeRozan
- Updated: April 7, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the San Antonio Spurs, 125-101, on Monday to pick up their 18th win of the season.
After the win, Cavs forward Kevin Love posted a touching photo of himself and Spurs star DeMar DeRozan.
View this post on Instagram
DeRozan and Love were two of the first NBA players to speak out about mental health and the experiences that they’ve had battling mental health issues.
Love, who has missed most of this season due to a calf injury, has finally returned to the Cavs lineup and has appeared in the team’s last three contests.
He and DeRozan clearly share a bond and are two of the most courageous players in the league for shining light on the importance of mental health.
This season, Love is averaging 7.9 points per game, but he has recorded double-digit point totals in two out of the last three games.
