Report: Cavs have gone out of their way to try to make Collin Sexton face of franchise

- Updated: April 6, 2021
While Collin Sexton and Darius Garland are key members of the Cleveland Cavaliers, a new report suggests that the team has made a huge effort in making Sexton the face of the franchise.
Sam Amico of FortyEightMinutes.com looked at the Cavaliers’ efforts to develop the combined talents of Sexton and Garland and noted that moving Sexton back to a bench role is essentially impossible at the moment.
“Now, the Cavs aren’t going to move Sexton to the bench,” Amico wrote. “It’s too late for that. They already have gone out of their way to try to make him the face of the franchise. You don’t tell that type of player, ‘Hey, you’re our sixth man now.’ Sexton is above that in Cleveland now. It highly likely would not fly.”
Sexton was chosen with the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, just days before LeBron James’ departure sparked a rebuilding of the franchise.
During Sexton’s first year with the Cavs, he was thrown into the starting lineup and experienced many of the ups and downs of an NBA rookie.
When play was suspended last season, Sexton seemed on the verge of becoming a star, and this year is averaging 23.9 points, 4.2 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.
Garland was the fifth overall pick by the Cavaliers in 2019. On Monday night, he showed why he’s still highly thought of by the team, as he scored 37 points in a road win over the San Antonio Spurs.
Sexton has yet to be selected for an NBA All-Star Game. However, with the contest scheduled for Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse next season, the Cavaliers are hoping that he’s chosen and makes their past efforts worthwhile.
