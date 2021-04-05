Cavs rumors: Kevin Love to remain on minutes restriction vs. Spurs

While Clevelnd Cavaliers veteran forward Kevin Love will remain in the starting lineup, he’ll continue to have his minutes on the court restricted.

#Cavs, I'm told, will be going with the same lineup from the last two games — Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Kevin Love and Dean Wade. Love will remain on a minutes restriction that I expect to be right around what it was against Miami (20 mins, give or take a few) — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) April 5, 2021

The Cavaliers will play on the road against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, with Love and his teammates hoping to put an end to the team’s five-game losing streak.

Love has been injured for much of the 2020-21 season, a recurring theme over the course of his Cavaliers career that’s now in its seventh season.

When healthy, Love is capable of delivering a double-double every night. However, the veteran has dealt with a number of different injuries, which has sidetracked the Cavs’ attempts at rebuilding the franchise.

Following Monday night’s contest, the Cavaliers will be off until Thursday night, when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder in another road contest.