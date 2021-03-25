 Report: Cavs finalizing deal to send JaVale McGee to Nuggets | Cavaliers Nation
The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly are finalizing a deal to send center JaVale McGee to the Denver Nuggets.

The Cavs will receive Nuggets big man Isaiah Hartenstein and two protected second-round picks in the deal.

McGee, 33, was acquired by the Cavs this past offseason in a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He has appeared in 33 games for the Cavs and is averaging 8.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game.

Cleveland is expected to be active during today’s trade deadline, as it is also trying to move center Andre Drummond.

