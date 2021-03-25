- Report: Cavs finalizing deal to send JaVale McGee to Nuggets
Report: Cavs finalizing deal to send JaVale McGee to Nuggets
- Updated: March 25, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly are finalizing a deal to send center JaVale McGee to the Denver Nuggets.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are finalizing a deal to send JaVale McGee to the Denver Nuggets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 25, 2021
The Cavs will receive Nuggets big man Isaiah Hartenstein and two protected second-round picks in the deal.
Denver is acquiring center Cleveland center JaVale McGee for Isaiah Hartenstein and two future protected second-round picks, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021
McGee, 33, was acquired by the Cavs this past offseason in a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.
He has appeared in 33 games for the Cavs and is averaging 8.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game.
Cleveland is expected to be active during today’s trade deadline, as it is also trying to move center Andre Drummond.
