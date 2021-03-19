 Isaac Okoro says Collin Sexton is 'annoying' while watching film because he 'won't stop talking' | Cavaliers Nation
Isaac Okoro and Collin Sexton

Young guard Collin Sexton has become a major leader for the rebuilding Cleveland Cavaliers, and it looks like he takes that role among his younger teammates very seriously.

When speaking about watching film with Sexton, rookie Isaac Okoro admitted that Sexton talks so much that it sometimes gets annoying.

Surely, Okoro said it with a lot of love. After all, the youngster has already spent a lot of time with Sexton on the court this season.

Together, the two players are giving Cavs fans a lot to be excited about.

Sexton got All-Star buzz this season and is averaging 23.7 points, 4.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game. As for Okoro, he’s already proven to have the potential to be an elite defender in the NBA. He’s also coming along on the offensive side as well.

In Cleveland’s win over the Boston Celtics earlier this week, Okoro matched the best offensive outing of his young career and finished with 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field.

Clearly, the film sessions are having a positive impact, even if Sexton sometimes gets on Okoro’s nerves.

