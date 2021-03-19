Isaac Okoro says Collin Sexton is ‘annoying’ while watching film because he ‘won’t stop talking’

Young guard Collin Sexton has become a major leader for the rebuilding Cleveland Cavaliers, and it looks like he takes that role among his younger teammates very seriously.

When speaking about watching film with Sexton, rookie Isaac Okoro admitted that Sexton talks so much that it sometimes gets annoying.

As I wrote, #Cavs Isaac Okoro watches film with Collin Sexton on plane rides. Does Okoro enjoy those interactions? "Sometimes. He can be annoying sometimes, doesn’t stop talking. I try to go to sleep sometimes and he just won’t stop talking" (Okoro was laughing as he said it) — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) March 19, 2021

Surely, Okoro said it with a lot of love. After all, the youngster has already spent a lot of time with Sexton on the court this season.

Together, the two players are giving Cavs fans a lot to be excited about.

Sexton got All-Star buzz this season and is averaging 23.7 points, 4.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game. As for Okoro, he’s already proven to have the potential to be an elite defender in the NBA. He’s also coming along on the offensive side as well.

In Cleveland’s win over the Boston Celtics earlier this week, Okoro matched the best offensive outing of his young career and finished with 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field.

Clearly, the film sessions are having a positive impact, even if Sexton sometimes gets on Okoro’s nerves.