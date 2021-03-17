Report: Notable Celtics players won’t play against Cavs on Wednesday

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hoping to end their current losing streak against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

They’ll have a somewhat improved shot at doing so, as the Celtics will be without several key players in the matchup.

The Celtics say Kemba Walker (injury management) will not play tonight against Cleveland while Tristan Thompson remains out due to the league's health and safety protocols. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 17, 2021

It’s too bad that Tristan Thompson won’t be able to go in the game. The Cavs legend would have surely loved to suit up in his former home arena against many of his old teammates.

As for Kemba Walker, his production will surely be missed by the Celtics. He’s averaging 17.9 points and 4.5 assists per game this season.

Though the Cavs’ chances of winning may get a boost thanks to the absences of Thompson and Walker, they’ll still have to deal with Boston’s star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

If the Cavs want to have a chance at winning, they will likely need strong showings from Collin Sexton, Jarrett Allen and more.

If they lose, it will mark the fifth straight loss for the Cavs. They have yet to win a game following the All-Star break.