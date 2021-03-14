J.B. Bickerstaff admits he’s ‘dying to see’ what Cavs can do with fully healthy roster

The Cleveland Cavaliers are struggling through another season filled with losses, but there have also been some real signs of improvement amidst the young roster.

Moreover, a number of the team’s veterans have missed significant time due to injury. Most notably, Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr. have both missed major chunks of the season.

Young point guard Darius Garland has also been out with a groin issue. However, all three players are expected to be able to suit up for Sunday’s game versus the Atlanta Hawks, and Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff couldn’t be happier about it.

“I’ve been dying to see it,” Bickerstaff said of coaching a fully stocked roster following Saturday’s practice in Atlanta. “I really believe in the group of guys we have here, the individuals and the impact they can have here as a group, but it’s just been difficult to get there. I don’t know the last time we had a full, available roster. Been frustrating for us as coaches because it’s been different positions as we’ve moved through it. Hasn’t been a place where we could find a lot of consistency. I’m eager to find out what we look like when we can put our guys on the floor for a five-game span and see how they can play with a little consistency and most importantly how they help each other on both sides of the ball. How we can play well together is what we’re hunting for.”

Prior to his injury, Nance was arguably having the best season of his career. He’s posting averages of 9.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this season.

Love has missed almost the entire season with a calf injury, but he recently expressed supreme confidence in regards to what he believes he can still contribute to the squad.

As for Garland, he is enjoying a true breakout campaign in his second season in the NBA. He’s averaging 16.1 points, 5.9 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game this season.

Once all three players are back to full health, there’s little doubt that they will aid bourgeoning stars Collin Sexton and Jarrett Allen to earn some more wins.

Though the Cavs are out of the playoff standings right now, a few solid win streaks in the second half of the campaign could put them in a position to compete for a playoff spot by the end of the season.