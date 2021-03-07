Report: Sacramento Kings interested in trading for Kevin Love

The Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks reportedly are interested in trading for Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love.

According to FortyEightMinutes’ Sam Amico, while the two teams have interest in Love, it may be hard for a deal to happen.

“The Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings are two teams expressing interest in Kevin Love, league sources told FortyEightMinutes — though it would be a ‘minor miracle’ if the Cleveland Cavaliers were able to work out a trade centered on their veteran power forward, one source said,” Amico wrote.

Love has appeared in just two games this season after suffering a calf strain.

The Cavs are just 14-22 this season, and if they were able to trade Love, it would help them open up cap space to further their rebuild.

Love has two years remaining on his contract after the 2020-21 season.

This season, the forward is averaging just 9.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

He may be valuable to a contending team, but Love’s massive salary will make it hard to trade him.