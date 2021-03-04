Report: Cedi Osman drawing interest from Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers

With the NBA trade deadline arriving later this month, a new report indicates that Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman is on the radars of both the Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets.

Sam Amico of FortyEightMinutes.com wrote that Osman and teammate JaVale McGee have garnered interest from other teams, with Osman possibly headed for a reunion with Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue.

“McGee and Osman have both been drawing interest from the Brooklyn Nets, with the Los Angeles Clippers among those interested in Osman, a source told FortyEightMinutes,” wrote Amico. “One opposing league executive suggested last week that the Milwaukee Bucks may have an interest in McGee.”

Osman turns 26 next month and has primarily come off the bench this season after starting for the Cavs the past two seasons.

In Osman’s 35 games this season, he’s averaging 10.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, numbers that are similar to his output during the 2019-20 campaign.

Lue coached Osman during his 2017-18 rookie season and likely sees Osman as a player who could give the Clippers depth as they challenge for an NBA title.

The Nets are also focused on competing for a championship and are continually looking to bolster their own depth. That endeavor has reportedly included looking at Cavs center Andre Drummond.

After dropping a 114-111 decision to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, the 14-22 Cavaliers have begun their All-Star break. However, it’s likely that the Cavaliers’ front office will continue to field possible trade offers in the weeks ahead.