Kyrie Irving throws low-key shade at Cavs and Celtics for ‘speaking on [his] behalf’ and media ‘leaks’
- Updated: February 26, 2021
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving recently shared how he fully didn’t feel like himself when he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.
The veteran called out people who spoke on his behalf and several leaks that he endured during those previous stops in his career.
“Well one I think, there was a lot of people speaking for me, or speaking on my behalf that really didn’t know who I was,” Irving said. “I didn’t offer that access to a lot of people because it’s just a trust. Leaks here, somebody’s saying this here. In Cleveland and in Boston. And I’m not going to sit here and talk about Cleveland and Boston because I know where that goes, where that can go in terms of who you’re talking about or what you’re talking about, so I’ll just generalize it.”
Irving, 28, is one of the most polarizing players in the league.
The guard mysteriously sat out a myriad of games earlier this season. While Irving attributed the absence to personal and family issues, he was slammed with a hefty fine by the league.
Perhaps, Irving’s silence on big issues is tied to the distrust he went through with the Cavs and Celtics. Both situations entailed championship environments and expectations.
Furthermore, the Duke University product was under the shadow of four-time LeBron James, who drew a ton of scrutiny during his time in Cleveland.
Of course, Irving played a huge role in helping the Cavs win a historic title in 2016. However, his divorce with the team was ugly as he demanded a trade from Cleveland in the summer of 2017.
The All-Star has career averages of 22.6 points, 5.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.
