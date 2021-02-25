Report: Knicks ‘analyzing’ whether they should trade for Andre Drummond

The New York Knicks reportedly are interested in trading for Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond.

According to the New York Post’s Marc Berman, the Knicks are “analyzing” whether or not it makes sense to deal for the veteran center.

“According to an NBA source who has been in touch with the Knicks, they have made no decisions, but are ‘analyzing’ whether making a play for on-the-block Cavaliers center Andre Drummond makes sense from a chemistry and winning standpoint,” Berman wrote. “The Knicks are the NBA’s lowest-scoring team.”

Drummond, 27, will be a free agent following the 2020-21 season.

The Knicks have a need at center after Mitchell Robinson suffered a fracture in his hand and is expected to miss significant time.

New York is one of the league’s best defensive teams, but it could use some more offensive firepower.

The Cavs are looking to move Drummond for an asset, and the Knicks have a few young players and draft picks that they could dangle for Drummond.

This season, Drummond is averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds in 25 games.