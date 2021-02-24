- Report: Cavs sign promising young guard to 2-way contract
- Lamar Stevens offers lofty praise for Collin Sexton’s leadership after Cavs win vs. Hawks
- Collin Sexton says he’d rather ‘take a win’ than be voted into the All-Star Game
- Draymond Green regrets ejection vs. Hornets more than suspension from Game 5 of 2016 Finals
- Jarrett Allen offers optimistic outlook on Cavs’ 10-game losing streak
- Report: Cavs offer worrisome update regarding Kevin Love’s calf injury
- Collin Sexton admits he takes ‘at least 1,000 3s’ per day
- Video: JaVale McGee revokes Isaac Okoro’s ‘Black card’ after he fails hilarious test
- Matthew Dellavedova publishes incredible, in-depth article on why he holds Bitcoin
- Report: Multiple NBA executives think Cavs won’t fetch 1st-round pick for Andre Drummond
Report: Cavs sign promising young guard to 2-way contract
- Updated: February 24, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly are signing guard Brodric Thomas to a two-way contract.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are signing guard Brodric Thomas to a two-way contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 24, 2021
In a corresponding move, the Cavs have reportedly waived Marques Bolden to make room for Thomas on the roster.
#Cavs will be waiving Marques Bolden to open the two-way spot for Brodric Thomas, sources tell @clevelanddotcom
— Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) February 24, 2021
Thomas, 24, has appeared in four games for the Houston Rockets this season.
He is averaging 2.5 points, 1.0 rebound and 1.0 assist per game this season.
Thomas played college ball at Truman State University. He was an elite scorer in the college ranks as he averaged 18.8 points per game over his three collegiate seasons.
The Cavs are clearly trying to get a look at younger players that can help them in their rebuild.
Cleveland is just 11-21 this season, so it is possible that Thomas could see some playing time, especially if the Cavs trade players before the March 25 deadline.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login