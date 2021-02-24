Report: Cavs sign promising young guard to 2-way contract

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly are signing guard Brodric Thomas to a two-way contract.

In a corresponding move, the Cavs have reportedly waived Marques Bolden to make room for Thomas on the roster.

Thomas, 24, has appeared in four games for the Houston Rockets this season.

He is averaging 2.5 points, 1.0 rebound and 1.0 assist per game this season.

Thomas played college ball at Truman State University. He was an elite scorer in the college ranks as he averaged 18.8 points per game over his three collegiate seasons.

The Cavs are clearly trying to get a look at younger players that can help them in their rebuild.

Cleveland is just 11-21 this season, so it is possible that Thomas could see some playing time, especially if the Cavs trade players before the March 25 deadline.