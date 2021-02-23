Collin Sexton says he’d rather ‘take a win’ than be voted into the All-Star Game

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton would rather break the Cavs’ losing streak than be voted into this season’s All-Star Game.

Sexton, 22, is having a career year this season, but the Cavs have lost 10 straight games.

“It hasn’t really crossed my mind too much, just simple fact that we’ve been losing,” Sexton said following Tuesday’s shootaround. “I’d rather take a win. Everything else will play out itself.”

Thanks to Cleveland’s lengthy losing streak, Sexton’s chances of making the All-Star Game have likely taken a significant hit.

Still, the University of Alabama product has shown that he can be a piece for the Cavs to build around in the future.

Sexton is averaging 22.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game this season while shooting 48.5 percent from the field.

The Cavs have not won a game since Feb. 1, but they have some solid young pieces in Sexton, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen.

While the All-Star Game may not be in play for Sexton this season, if he continues to develop at this rate, he should be an All-Star at some point in his career.

The Cavs will take on the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday evening, as they try to snap the losing streak.