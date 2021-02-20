Collin Sexton admits he takes ‘at least 1000 3s’ per day

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton is killing it from distance this season.

The rising star recently admitted that he’s taking an insane number of triples each day to continue honing his craft.

“I shoot, what, at least 1,000 3s a day, so I’ve got to make sure that I’m bringing those into the game,” Sexton said.

Sexton, 22, is having a stellar 2020-21 campaign.

The University of Alabama product is averaging a career-high 22.8 points and 4.2 assists. In addition, he’s shooting a whopping 40.9 percent from downtown.

However, Sexton is only hoisting 3.7 shots from distance per game. The Cavs want the youngster to start firing more shots from 3-point land.

The Cavs have cooled down from their hot start to the season. They hold a 10-20 record and are the No. 14 seed in the Eastern Conference.