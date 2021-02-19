 Video: JaVale McGee revokes Isaac Okoro's 'Black card' after he fails hilarious test | Cavaliers Nation
Home / Videos / Video: JaVale McGee revokes Isaac Okoro’s ‘Black card’ after he fails hilarious test

Video: JaVale McGee revokes Isaac Okoro’s ‘Black card’ after he fails hilarious test

Isaac Okoro Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Isaac Okoro’s lack of knowledge about the 1990s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and “Martin” led his teammate JaVale McGee to jokingly revoke his “Black card.”

After teammate Dylan Windler was able to answer a key query, McGee had to immediately take away Okoro’s “Black card.”

One defense in Okoro’s favor is that he’s just 20 years old and was born five years after the program stopped production after six seasons.

While the show has continued in syndication, it’s clear that Okoro has watched few, if any, episodes and was unable to satisfy McGee.

The bit of levity was something of a release for a Cavaliers team that’s in the midst of a tailspin, with their hopes of a playoff berth slowly slipping away.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login