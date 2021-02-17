Report: Andre Drummond ‘just fine’ with joining New York Knicks

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Andre Drummond reportedly would be fine with landing on the New York Knicks.

According to FortyEightMinutes.com’s Sam Amico, Drummond has several teams that are expressing interest ahead of the March 25th trade deadline.

“Drummond supposedly would be just fine with landing with the New York Knicks,” Amico wrote. “Other teams with supposedly interested include the Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers. Along with those, the Cavs have already talked with the Toronto Raptors.”

The Knicks suddenly have a need at center after losing Mitchell Robinson to a hand injury.

Robinson will likely be out of the lineup for four to six weeks, leaving the Knicks with just Nerlens Noel and Taj Gibson at center.

Drummond has had a solid season for the Cavs, as he is averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game.

If the Knicks are interested, the Cavs could try to recoup a draft pick or a young player in a deal for Drummond.