Report: Boston Celtics have ‘strong interest’ in Andre Drummond

The Boston Celtics reportedly are interested in trading for Cleveland Cavaliers big man Andre Drummond.

According to FortyEightMinutes.com’s Sam Amico, the Celtics have “strong interest” in Drummond even though he would be just a rental for the rest of this season.

“Sources told FortyEightMinutes the Celtics in particular have a ‘strong’ interest in Drummond. It is not known if the [New York] Knicks too are interested,” Amico wrote.

Boston would be able to facilitate a deal for Drummond because of the $28.5 million trade exception it created by dealing Gordon Hayward this past offseason.

While Boston certainly could use another big man, it did bring in Tristan Thompson to help fix its problems down low.

The Celtics are just 13-13 this season after they made the Eastern Conference Finals last year.

At 10-19, the Cavs are looking to move Drummond for future assets as they continue their rebuild.

For the Cavs, the Celtics’ trade exception is beneficial because Cleveland wouldn’t have to take back a bad contract to match salaries for Drummond.

The NBA’s trade deadline is set for March 25.