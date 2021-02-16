- Report: Boston Celtics have ‘strong interest’ in Andre Drummond
- Report: Cavs get new home game against Nuggets after game against Spurs cancelled
- Larry Nance Jr. fires back at hater who tells him to ‘get your a– out there’ amidst injury recovery
- Draymond Green cites Andre Drummond as he destroys NBA’s treatment of players
- Video: Draymond Green humiliates Cedi Osman after he airballs 3-pointer vs. Warriors
- Video: Angry Jarrett Allen goes off on Collin Sexton during game vs. Warriors
- Report: Mavericks and Nets targeting Andre Drummond via buyout market
- NBA scout rips Andre Drummond: ‘He can get you 30-20 and have no impact on the game’
- Report: Cavs won’t play Andre Drummond again as they engage in active trade talks with Raptors
- Kevin Love highlights ‘lifetime’ love for Kate Bock on Valentine’s Day
Report: Boston Celtics have ‘strong interest’ in Andre Drummond
- Updated: February 16, 2021
The Boston Celtics reportedly are interested in trading for Cleveland Cavaliers big man Andre Drummond.
According to FortyEightMinutes.com’s Sam Amico, the Celtics have “strong interest” in Drummond even though he would be just a rental for the rest of this season.
“Sources told FortyEightMinutes the Celtics in particular have a ‘strong’ interest in Drummond. It is not known if the [New York] Knicks too are interested,” Amico wrote.
Boston would be able to facilitate a deal for Drummond because of the $28.5 million trade exception it created by dealing Gordon Hayward this past offseason.
While Boston certainly could use another big man, it did bring in Tristan Thompson to help fix its problems down low.
The Celtics are just 13-13 this season after they made the Eastern Conference Finals last year.
At 10-19, the Cavs are looking to move Drummond for future assets as they continue their rebuild.
For the Cavs, the Celtics’ trade exception is beneficial because Cleveland wouldn’t have to take back a bad contract to match salaries for Drummond.
The NBA’s trade deadline is set for March 25.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login