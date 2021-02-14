Report: Cavs announce huge change to starting lineup for matchup vs. Clippers

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without the services of veteran center Andre Drummond for their Sunday road matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.

There’s no indication exactly what Drummond’s injury is, but it’s another blow to a reeling Cavs team that’s dropped six straight games.

Drummond has been the subject of frequent trade talk due to his free agent status at the end of this season, though there are no strong rumors about him being dealt.

For the season, the veteran is averaging 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, numbers that will be hard to duplicate against the potent Clippers.