- Report: Cavs announce huge change to starting lineup for matchup vs. Clippers
- Andre Drummond expresses extreme frustration as Cavs drop 6th straight: ‘It’s taking a toll’
- Andrew Bogut says he was looking to ‘foul the s–t’ out of LeBron James during 2016 NBA Finals
- Report: Cavs are ‘open for business’ ahead of NBA trade deadline
- Larry Nance Jr. attempts to eat 120 chicken nuggets in #MeVsNuggets challenge
- Isaac Okoro frustrated after Cavs blowout loss to Nuggets: ‘We can’t allow this ever again’
- Renowned NBA trainer says Carmelo Anthony was in awe of Kevin Porter Jr.
- Larry Nance Jr. expresses desire to retire in Cavs uniform
- Andre Drummond earns huge shout-out from Magic Johnson for ‘flying under the radar’
- Ray Allen reveals how Kyrie Irving poorly manufactured his own image, cites locker room issues
Report: Cavs announce huge change to starting lineup for matchup vs. Clippers
- Updated: February 14, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without the services of veteran center Andre Drummond for their Sunday road matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.
#Cavs Andre Drummond (rest) is OUT tonight against Los Angeles Clippers.
— Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) February 14, 2021
There’s no indication exactly what Drummond’s injury is, but it’s another blow to a reeling Cavs team that’s dropped six straight games.
Drummond has been the subject of frequent trade talk due to his free agent status at the end of this season, though there are no strong rumors about him being dealt.
For the season, the veteran is averaging 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, numbers that will be hard to duplicate against the potent Clippers.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login