Andre Drummond remains focused on helping Cavs reach playoffs amid recent string of losses

Despite a recent rough stretch for the Cleveland Cavaliers, veteran center Andre Drummond is remaining focused on trying to help the team reach the postseason.

The Cavaliers are currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak and have dropped seven of their last nine matchups, but Drummond is preaching perseverance to his younger teammates.

“Just staying the course is our main thing right now,” Drummond said. “Obviously, it’s a long season. We’re playing a lot of games, we have a lot of young guys on the team that are still getting acclimated to the game. We’re not gonna hang our head on the losses, we’re taking them as learning experiences. We’re still in the fight. We’re still not too far from being a playoff team. We’re gonna continue to fight for that position. Give it the best we got.”

After starting the 2020-21 season with three straight wins, the Cavaliers have seen injuries deliver a cold dose of reality to those playoff hopes.

The most recent instance of injuries damaging the Cavs’ chances was the news that Larry Nance Jr. would be out for at least a month because of a broken hand.

Drummond is remaining focused on a playoff berth for the Cavaliers despite the fact that he’s been the subject of trade rumors in recent weeks. As an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season, Drummond could potentially be dealt by the Cavs since the prospect of him re-signing with the Cavs currently seems remote.

Yet, since Drummond has no control over whether he’s dealt or not, he’s using his leadership skills to help the Cavs reach the postseason for the first time since 2018.