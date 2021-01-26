- Video: LeBron James has heartwarming reunion with Cedi Osman prior to Cavs game vs. Lakers
Video: LeBron James has heartwarming reunion with Cedi Osman prior to Cavs game vs. Lakers
- Updated: January 26, 2021
On Monday evening, LeBron James returned to Cleveland and tortured his former team with a dominant 46-point performance.
Before his Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers, James showed his human side, as he had a heartwarming reunion with Cleveland forward Cedi Osman.
Osman was James’ teammate when he was a rookie during the 2017-18 season. Their relationship seemed to get off on the wrong foot when James stepped on Osman and twisted his ankle as a result.
Once that incident was behind them, the two developed a solid relationship. In fact, the next season, after James had relocated to Southern California, Osman would text the Akron, Ohio native whenever he was feeling down.
Although the Cavs lost to the Lakers on Monday, they still have a lot to feel good about.
They have an 8-9 record, which puts them in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, and they’re coming off back-to-back wins over the new-look Brooklyn Nets.
There’s no denying that James’ influence is still with the members of the Cavs who remain from his recent tenure with the team.
