LeBron James offers heavy praise for Cavs rebuild, admits he pays ‘close attention’ to team

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had some high praise for the Cleveland Cavaliers and their head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

Following Monday’s game between the Lakers and Cavs, James gave Cleveland a lot of credit for its continuing rebuild.

The Cavs have been rebuilding since James left to go to the Lakers, but he likes their young pieces such as Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.

“I always pay close attention to what’s going on,” James said when asked about his interest level in the Cavs. “I think (head coach) J.B. (Bickerstaff) has done a hell of a job and they’ve been drafting well and made a couple trades. You can tell that team is improving. They got some young guards that are very dynamic in Collin (Sexton) and Darius and the rest of them they can build around. They got some young pieces they can put their futures behind. We’ll see what happens.”

The Cavs are 8-9 this season after they won just 19 games all of last season.

Bickerstaff clearly has this team playing at a high level, and the Cavs surely hope to only get better as their young core improves.

Cleveland has lost two straight, albeit to the Boston Celtics and Lakers, but it had some quality wins against the Brooklyn Nets last week.

As the Cavs continue to improve, don’t be surprised if James has more praise for the organization he once called home.