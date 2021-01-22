Report: Darius Garland and Dylan Windler expected to play Friday night vs. Nets

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly are getting closer to full strength, as point guard Darius Garland is expected to make his return on Friday.

Garland has missed the Cavs’ last eight games with a shoulder injury.

He and Dylan Windler are expected to play against the Brooklyn Nets.

Garland had a solid start to his season, as he was averaging 17.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game through the first six games of the year.

The Cavs were able to beat the Nets in double overtime on Wednesday behind a monster performance from Collin Sexton.

Now, Sexton will have a little more help with Garland back in the lineup.

The Cavs are currently 7-7 on the season and are looking to get back over .500 on Friday.