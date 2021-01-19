Kevin Love goes on lengthy rant for social justice: ‘Why is it so hard for white people to talk about race?’

On Monday, multiple players across the NBA honored the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love conveyed a passionate message about social justice to ESPN.

“Why is it so hard for white people to talk about race?” Love asked. “Just asking that question is going to trigger a lot of people, but also, hopefully, it has people looking in the mirror, showing accountability and a willingness to ask the right questions.

“The beauty of the NBA is how diverse our league is. Diversity is a great teacher. And the NBA is standing in large part on the shoulders of Black superstars and Black culture. We have to learn the cross-racial skills and understanding.

“It’s funny, it even took me to this summer and this time to reflect and I had always thought about things in terms of intent. Like, ‘Well, the intention was there,’ or, ‘At least it came from a good place …’ But I had to take a step back and ask myself, what will the impact be as the result of my intent? As a result of my decisions? Because the intent can be there but what’s on the other side of that?

“For example, we live with the assumption that the treatment of Black people in relation to police officers must have been deserved. Yet if you reverse that sentiment, that pendulum swings far in the other direction. What happened at the Capitol is a perfect example of that.

“Martin Luther King Jr. was a visionary and a symbol of hope who transcended every walk of life. How do we bottle that energy? How do we spread that energy? That’s a great sentiment to have, but that’s where that accountability comes in.

“I don’t pretend to be an expert. I don’t pretend to know or be part of that woke culture. If you want to see the woke people, find the wisdom of the people who lived through the ’60s. That’s a time that, even now, we can learn from and let’s hope that we don’t look back and say, ‘Oh, man, look at how far we’ve come … but not really.'”