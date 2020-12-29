- Report: Isaac Okoro to miss game vs. Knicks due to health and safety protocols
Report: Isaac Okoro to miss game vs. Knicks due to health and safety protocols
- Updated: December 29, 2020
Cleveland Cavaliers first-round pick Isaac Okoro will not play against the New York Knicks tonight.
Okoro, who was ruled out with a left foot sprain, is also being held out due to health and safety protocols.
Isaac Okoro has been placed on the health and safety protocol per the NBA injury report.
— Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) December 29, 2020
Okoro has appeared in two games for the Cavs this season, starting both.
He is averaging 5.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
Okoro has been playing big minutes for Cleveland at 37.5 per game, but he will need to clear the health and safety protocols as well as overcome his foot injury to get back on the court.
The Cavs and the Knicks will both be without their top draft pick tonight, as the Knicks’ Obi Toppin is out with a calf strain.
The Cavs lost both of their preseason matchups to the Knicks, but they have started the regular season 3-0.
