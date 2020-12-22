- Report: Isaac Okoro made it known to Cavs brass he wanted to be drafted by Cleveland
Report: Isaac Okoro made it known to Cavs brass he wanted to be drafted by Cleveland
- Updated: December 22, 2020
The Cleveland Cavaliers drafted swingman Isaac Okoro with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft this offseason.
According to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor, Okoro made it known after his predraft workout that he wanted to play for the Cavs.
“Following Okoro’s workout, they went to dinner. Inside Acre Restaurant — an upscale, southern spot located just blocks from campus — the Cavs got to know him better,” Fedor wrote.
Okoro spoke about his relationship with guard Collin Sexton and answered head coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s questions to his liking.
“One of the questions we ask guys is, ‘If the game is on the line, would you rather get a bucket, get a stop or come up with a loose ball?’ His answer was that he would rather get a stop,” Bickerstaff said. “Looking in the direction that we’re moving, we need to get better there. People who take pride in that are people that we want as part of our team.
“Also asked him what exactly he would be able to do right away. His response was, ‘What you tell me to do I will go out and get the job done.’ That’s a coach’s dream.”
By the end of the dinner, Okoro had made his wish clear.
“When dinner wrapped, Okoro, who made it known he wanted to play in Cleveland and spoke of his relationship with Sexton, went back to the gym for a second workout,” Fedor wrote. “This time, without the Cavs.”
The Cavs seem to have gotten an extremely hard worker and committed player in Okoro.
Cleveland hopes that he fares well on Wednesday when the team opens its season against the Charlotte Hornets.
