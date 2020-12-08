- LeBron James recounts how he and Tyronn Lue nearly came ‘to blows’ during Game 7 of 2016 NBA Finals
- LeBron James says he played crucial role in helping Kyrie Irving get signature Nike sneaker
- LeBron says he felt a ‘little hurt’ after Kyrie Irving said he never played with a clutch player like Kevin Durant
- Kevin Love salutes LeBron James for accomplishing unparalleled achievement
- Thon Maker explains his mentality as he fights to attain roster spot with Cavs
- Cleveland Browns reminiscent of LeBron’s ‘Believeland’ Cavs says former Super Bowl champion
- Dylan Windler honors Warriors guard Klay Thompson as the greatest of all time
- Report: Some Cavs members thought Dylan Windler was ‘destined’ for starting spot last season
- Report: Cavs have been ‘impressed’ by Isaac Okoro in team training camp
- Report: Major update offered on Kevin Porter Jr.’s weapons and drug charges
LeBron James says he played crucial role in helping Kyrie Irving get signature Nike sneaker
- Updated: December 8, 2020
Several years ago, former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving landed a lucrative sneaker deal with Nike.
His former teammate LeBron James recently revealed on “Road Trippin’” that he helped get the superstar the line of signature sneakers.
“The kid gets a signature shoe from Nike, which we know there’s a small [group] — I mean, out of all the players that’s played in our league, out of all the players that’s been with Nike, there’s not many signature guys,” James said. “And I was like, ‘That is a signature guy. Because not only is it his ability, what he does on the floor. Not only with his size. And his handle. His handle, kids love that. He’s going to have a following. That is a signature guy.’ So I was like, I told my guys at Nike, ‘Yes, if this is what you guys are thinking, stop f—ing thinking. He’s a signature guy. There’s nothing to think about.'”
Irving may be an enigmatic figure, but his ability on the court is undeniable. He’s arguably the NBA’s best ball-handler and is among the league’s finer performers in clutch moments.
In the 2016 NBA Playoffs, he played a huge role in the Cavs winning their first-ever NBA championship. That postseason, he averaged 25.2 points a game and shot incredibly well from 3-point range.
When Irving asked to be traded from the Cavs in 2017, it was rumored that he had some beef with James. However, the two seem to have patched things up more recently.
Now that Irving will be taking the court with two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant as a member of the Brooklyn Nets, he has a real shot at another championship.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login