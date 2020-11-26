Isiah Thomas wishes Cavs legend Mark Price could’ve played in current NBA era

Mark Price is one of the best ever to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas, who battled with Price numerous times, recently expressed his wish that the Cavaliers legend could have played in the current fast-paced era of basketball.

I wish @Mark25Price could have played in this era of the @nba he was truly special in his prime! #respect — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) November 26, 2020

Price is known as one of the best shooters in the history of the sport.

In his 12-year career, he averaged 15.2 points per game. He finished his career shooting 40.9 percent from beyond the three-point line. Also, his 90.4 percent free-throw shooting percentage ranks third all time behind Stephen Curry and Steve Nash.

During the 1988-89 season, the four-time NBA All-Star had become just the second player to join the 50-40-90 club after Larry Bird. In that season, he shot 52.6 percent from the field, 44.1 percent from beyond the arc and 90.1 percent from the charity stripe.

Price, however, was more than just a lethal shooter. He was also a crafty playmaker who revolutionized the way players attacked the pick and roll by splitting double teams.

Price led the Cavs to the playoffs seven times from 1988 to 1995. Thanks to his skill set, he would have no doubt thrived in the current era of basketball.