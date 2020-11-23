- Report: Cavs sign Damyean Dotson to 2-year, $4 million deal
- Updated: November 23, 2020
The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly signed Damyean Dotson to a two-year deal.
Free agent G Damyean Dotson has agreed to a two-year, $4M deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his agent Chris Gaston of @Famfirstsports tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 23, 2020
Dotson, 26, was the No. 44 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
The shooting guard played on the New York Knicks for the first three years of his career. During the 2018-19 season, he put up 10.7 points, 3.6 boards and 1.8 assists per game.
Now, he’ll join a Cavs team that’s going through a heavy rebuild. The Cavs finished with the worst record in the Eastern Conference last season.
On Sunday, the Cavs dealt youngsters Jordan Bell and Alfonzo McKinnie to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for three-time champion JaVale McGee.
