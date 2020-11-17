Former Cavs forward desperately begs for job in the NBA: ‘I’d play for free’

Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Sam Dekker wants to be back in the NBA.

The University of Wisconsin product quoted a tweet that suggested that he could be a low-cost option for the Milwaukee Bucks next season by saying he’d “play for free.”

The Bucks made a massive move on Monday night, as they reportedly traded for New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday.

In addition, Milwaukee traded more of its bench depth in a reported sign-and-trade deal for Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Milwaukee will likely be up against the cap, meaning it will need to sign some players to minimum deals to fill out its roster.

Dekker last played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season for the Cavs and Washington Wizards.

For his career, Dekker had averaged 5.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.