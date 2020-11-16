Report: ‘90 percent’ chance Andre Drummond opts into player option with Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond has until Thursday to decide on his $28.7 million player option for next season.

According to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor, there is a “90 percent” chance that Drummond decides to opt in and remain with the Cavs for the time being.

Had a source put the chances of Andre Drummond opting into his deal with #Cavs at "like 90 percent." Logic & money have always pointed the way. Its $28.7 million in this market. And there are only four teams w/ cap space: Atlanta (traded for Capela). Detroit (ha!). Charlotte. NY. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) November 17, 2020

In terms of money, it is hard to see Drummond getting more on the open market after league revenues dropped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, it was reported that Drummond may opt into his deal in order for the Cavs to facilitate a trade.

Drummond appeared in just eight games with the Cavaliers after being acquired from the Detroit Pistons back in February.

Cleveland could dangle Drummond’s expiring contract, if he exercises his option, as a way to secure an asset this offseason.

For the Cavs last season, Drummond averaged 17.5 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

The Cavs were hoping to pair Drummond alongside Kevin Love in their frontcourt, but that plan seems less likely than it did when they made the trade for Drummond this past season.