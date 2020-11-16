- Report: ‘90 percent’ chance Andre Drummond opts into player option with Cavs
- Scary details of Kevin Porter Jr.’s arrest reveal loaded handgun, marijuana and overturned vehicle
- Report: Cavs expected to draft Obi Toppin at No. 5 pick if Deni Avdija is ‘off the board’
- Report: Andre Drummond expected to pick up option in order to facilitate trade
- Cavs break silence regarding Kevin Porter Jr.’s troubling arrest
- Report: Celtics offered multiple 1st-round picks for Cavs’ No. 5 overall pick
- Cavs news: Kevin Porter Jr. arrested on weapons charges
- Report: Veteran big man would ‘love to play’ for Cavs as free agency nears
- Larry Nance Jr. offers high praise for Miami Marlins’ historic hire of Kim Ng
- Report: Cavs have discussed deal to send Kevin Love to Warriors
Report: ‘90 percent’ chance Andre Drummond opts into player option with Cavs
- Updated: November 16, 2020
Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond has until Thursday to decide on his $28.7 million player option for next season.
According to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor, there is a “90 percent” chance that Drummond decides to opt in and remain with the Cavs for the time being.
Had a source put the chances of Andre Drummond opting into his deal with #Cavs at "like 90 percent." Logic & money have always pointed the way. Its $28.7 million in this market. And there are only four teams w/ cap space: Atlanta (traded for Capela). Detroit (ha!). Charlotte. NY.
— Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) November 17, 2020
In terms of money, it is hard to see Drummond getting more on the open market after league revenues dropped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, it was reported that Drummond may opt into his deal in order for the Cavs to facilitate a trade.
Drummond appeared in just eight games with the Cavaliers after being acquired from the Detroit Pistons back in February.
Cleveland could dangle Drummond’s expiring contract, if he exercises his option, as a way to secure an asset this offseason.
For the Cavs last season, Drummond averaged 17.5 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.
The Cavs were hoping to pair Drummond alongside Kevin Love in their frontcourt, but that plan seems less likely than it did when they made the trade for Drummond this past season.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login