Report: Andre Drummond expected to pick up option in order to facilitate trade

All offseason, there have been rumors about Andre Drummond’s future with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It appears that Drummond’s future now lies away from Cleveland as he is expected to pick up his player option for the 2020-21 season in order to facilitate a trade, according to a new report.

Per sources, expect Cavs big man Andre Drummond to pick up his player option by Thursday for the team to then move him via trade. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) November 15, 2020

Drummond only played in eight games with the Cavaliers after being acquired from the Detroit Pistons back in February. In those eight games, the 27-year-old averaged 17.5 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

His player option for next season is worth $28.7 million.

To acquire Drummond, the Cavaliers sent Brandon Knight, John Henson and a 2023 second-round pick to the Pistons.

Should Drummond pick up his option, he would then be on an expiring contract, which is always a valuable asset in the NBA.

It will be interesting to see if his expiring contract would enable the Cavaliers to receive a more valuable package than the one they parted ways with to acquire the two-time NBA All-Star.