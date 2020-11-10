- Kevin Porter Jr. slams ‘media gangstas’ for sharing disturbing image of King Von’s autopsy
- Report: Cavs have narrowed down who they’ll target at No. 5 to 2 players
- LeBron James’ emphatic reaction to Cavs offering hefty reward for info in killing of Ericka Weems
- Cavs insider breaks down intriguing list of NBA free agents Cleveland could pursue this offseason
- Report: Cavs were prepared to make run at Jerami Grant before NBA bubble breakout
- Cavs pay tribute to ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek with reference to 2016 NBA title
- Andre Drummond reveals his immediate reaction to Joe Biden winning presidential election
- Cavs big man Kevin Love has pointed plea for Joe Biden after securing presidency
- LeBron James drops epic photoshop of Joe Biden and Donald Trump to celebrate election results
- Report: Those in NBA circles think Cavs guard Collin Sexton is a glorified bench player
Kevin Porter Jr. slams ‘media gangstas’ for sharing disturbing image of King Von’s autopsy
- Updated: November 10, 2020
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. expressed his outrage on social media over a posted autopsy photo of deceased rapper King Von, who was shot to death in Atlanta on Friday.
Let my nig’ rest. #VON 💙, media gangstas👎🏽 https://t.co/PoAb6UKTuR
— Kevin Porter Jr (@Kevinporterjr) November 10, 2020
26-year-old Von was killed outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge in Atlanta. Police have since arrested 22-year-old Timothy Leeks in connection to the incident.
Porter Jr.’s anger over the leak of the Von photo was mirrored by many fans of the rapper, given the invasion of privacy involved and the poor taste of such an action.
Porter Jr., who had his own bit of online controversy last month, is continuing to focus on his second season with the Cavaliers, with the 2020-21 season set to tip off on Dec. 22.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login