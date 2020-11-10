Kevin Porter Jr. slams ‘media gangstas’ for sharing disturbing image of King Von’s autopsy

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. expressed his outrage on social media over a posted autopsy photo of deceased rapper King Von, who was shot to death in Atlanta on Friday.

26-year-old Von was killed outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge in Atlanta. Police have since arrested 22-year-old Timothy Leeks in connection to the incident.

Porter Jr.’s anger over the leak of the Von photo was mirrored by many fans of the rapper, given the invasion of privacy involved and the poor taste of such an action.

Porter Jr., who had his own bit of online controversy last month, is continuing to focus on his second season with the Cavaliers, with the 2020-21 season set to tip off on Dec. 22.