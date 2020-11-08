- Andre Drummond reveals his immediate reaction to Joe Biden winning presidential election
Andre Drummond reveals his immediate reaction to Joe Biden winning presidential election
- Updated: November 8, 2020
After four years of Donald Trump, the United States will see a new president in the White House with Joe Biden projected to be his successor.
On Saturday, Biden was named the projected winner of Pennsylvania, which gave him enough electoral votes to win the election, sparking reactions all over the country, including one from Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond.
My face yesterday when that @CNN news alert came through 🇺🇸✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/gYeuwJgZmL
— Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) November 8, 2020
Along with celebrating Biden getting the best of Trump in the election, Drummond is contemplating his future in the NBA. He must decide whether he wants to remain in Cleveland or test NBA free agency.
Drummond has a player option for next season at $28.7 million, and it’s highly unlikely he’ll be able to make the same for next season with another team. However, he could secure his future with a long-term deal in free agency.
Although rumors have circulated around the league that Drummond could be headed elsewhere, the most likely scenario seems to be his return to Cleveland for at least one more season.
