Tristan Thompson shares threatening text LeBron James sent after Cavs lost Game 4 of 2016 finals

LeBron James is well on his way to winning his fourth NBA title.

Of course, the last time he hoisted the Larry O’Brien Trophy was when he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Former teammate Tristan Thompson recently appeared on “The Herd” to reveal the threatening text James sent to his Cavs squad after they were defeated in Game 4 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

“I think it was around midnight, 12:30,” Thompson recounted. “LeBron sends a text message, he says, ‘Listen, I know we’re down, 3-1, but if you don’t believe we can win this series, don’t come on the plane the next morning.'”

Thompson then revealed the fantastic response he and J.R. Smith offered to their superstar leader.

“Sure enough, myself and J.R., we used some words that are definitely not kid-friendly, but we said, ‘Bleep. Hell yeah we gonna be there,’ because we believed we could win, and look what happened,” Thompson said.

The Cavs may be in a rebuilding phase at the moment, but they will always be able to hold onto the fact that they won perhaps the most improbable NBA championship in the history of the league.

James has been with the Los Angeles Lakers since the 2018-19 season. He’s now on the opposite side of the 3-1 deficit and needs just one more victory to win his new team a championship.

As for Thompson, his future in Cleveland is murky. He’s set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, though recent reports indicate that he and organization are interested in a possible extension.

After all, Thompson is one of the few players still on the team’s roster who remembers what it was like to win a championship back in 2016.