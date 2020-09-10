- Report: Cavs Willing to Use Mid-Level Exception on Player They Deem Worthy
Report: Cavs Willing to Use Mid-Level Exception on Player They Deem Worthy
- Updated: September 10, 2020
The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly willing to use their mid-level exception this offseason if they believe that a player is worth it.
“Sources say the Cavs are willing to use the MLE — if a player is worth it,” Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor wrote. “By rule, they could spend the full allotment on one guy or split it among multiple signings.”
The Cavs will have to get creative to add talent to their roster for next season.
Due to a fairly weak free agent class this offseason, Cleveland’s best options to improve its roster will come in the draft or trade market.
They could move the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Cleveland could also try to trade one of its young guards to bring in a more developed wing.
Regardless, using the mid-level exception would likely help the Cavs add some veteran talent to the roster this offseason.
