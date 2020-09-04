NBA Executive Doubts Kyrie Irving Will Respect Steve Nash as Head Coach

The Brooklyn Nets made a huge splash on Thursday when they hired Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash to be their next head coach.

While the hire seems to be in line with superstar Kevin Durant’s wishes, as Durant was on the Golden State Warriors while Nash was a player development coach there, it may not mesh well with point guard Kyrie Irving.

One NBA executive is not sure if Irving will respect Nash as his new head coach.

“I like it,” an Eastern Conference general manager told HoopsHype about the Nash hire. “I am not sure if Kyrie will respect Nash as a coach, but I think it’s a great hire. I think Steve displays a lot of the attributes, which are important to building a winning culture. He has a great basketball IQ. He’s been around Kerr the past couple of years, and he’ll assemble a great staff. Bird had never coached, and he was one of the best coaches the Pacers ever had. Larry created a winning culture, which resonated with the team.”

Irving has been criticized for not always being the best locker room guy. That was especially true during his time on the Boston Celtics.

Irving also had his fair share of issues while he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, it probably is a leap to already say that he may not respect Nash.

The Nets will rely heavily on Irving and Durant to carry the team next season.

Irving is searching for his first NBA title without LeBron James. The duo won the 2016 NBA Finals with the Cavs.