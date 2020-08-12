 Former NBA Executive Explains Why There's Finally a 'Sense of Optimism' for the Cavs | Cavaliers Nation
Larry Nance Jr., Kevin Love, Andre Drummond and Collin Sexton

Although the Cleveland Cavaliers finished in last place in the Eastern Conference this season, they have a sanguine outlook for the first time in a while.

Former NBA executive Bobby Marks, who writes for ESPN.com, recently explained why there’s finally a sense of optimism in Cleveland.

“There is a sense of optimism in Cleveland,” Marks wrote. “The Cavaliers finally have stability at head coach with JB Bickerstaff, a likely top-five pick in the draft, a young core and an All-Star in Andre Drummond. Most importantly, Kevin Love is healthy.”

The Cavs concluded the 2019-20 season with an abysmal record of 19-46.

However, the Cavs appeared to get their act together in the final weeks leading up to the suspension of the 2019-20 campaign, which was caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In February, the organization ousted former head coach John Beilein and replaced him with Bickerstaff, who led the team to a 5-6 record before the contagious virus halted their season. He is well-respected by the roster.

Furthermore, the Cavs acquired Drummond midway through the season. The two-time All-Star averaged 17.5 points, 11.1 boards and 1.5 steals per contest in Cleveland.

Love, 31, can still contribute at a high level. The 2016 champ posted 17.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this season.

Aside from the Cavs’ two former All-Stars of Drummond and Love, they have a strong base of youngsters. The burgeoning group includes Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Kevin Porter Jr. and Dylan Windler.

As a matter of fact, Sexton put up 30.0 points per game during the month of March. The 21-year-old is one of the best young guards in the association.

The Cavs also are expected to have a high draft pick join them later this year through the 2020 NBA Draft. Clearly, the franchise has a ton to look forward to next season.

